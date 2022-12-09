It was penalty heartbreak again for the Netherlands in the World Cup as Argentina progress to the semi-finals. Netherlands battled back from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw but Argentina won the penalty shootout.
Louis van Gaal made only one change to the side that defeated the USA with Steven Bergwijn returning to the starting eleven. Cody Gakpo dropped to number ten while Davy Klaassen was on the bench.
From the start, the Netherlands looked to keep the ball and remain calm in possession. There were few chances until Argentina took the lead in the 35th minute when Lionel Messi played in Nahuel Molina to poke the ball past Andries Noppert and into the net.
Teun Koopmeiners and Steven Berghuis emerged at the break but they could not bring creativity to the Dutch side that created very little.
With twenty minutes left, Denzel Dumfries brought down Acuna in the box and Messi made it 2-0 from the spot.
Van Gaal went route one for the final minutes with Luuk de Jong and Wout Weghorst up front and it worked fantastically. Firstly, Weghorst made it 2-1 with a well-finished header before Berghuis almost equalised with a fierce strike.
In the final minutes of extra time, Gakpo earned a free-kick on the edge of the box and a well-worked routine saw Koopmeiners set up Weghorst to make it 2-2 in dramatic circumstances.
Netherlands went into defensive mode in extra time and they managed to keep Argentina out thanks to Andries Noppert and the post.
The match went to penalties just like it did in 2014 and just like it did then, Argentina went through. Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis saw their spot kicks saved.
An end to the World Cup for the Netherlands and an end for Van Gaal’s era in charge of Oranje.
Now please send some of the players like blind out. No use. There is no reason why he started today.
Typical Van Gaal tactics tonight. Keep the ball for 75 minutes and do nothing with it. Then put two tall number 9s into the box and play long balls. Netherlands did not deserve to go through. Before the game Van Gaal said it is easy to stop messi but they completely failed to do it.
If he thinks he can play this kind of football and win the world cup then he must be dreaming. Tonight he showed why Man UTD sacked him. He had 2 world class center backs on the bench but he thought Van Dijk alone would stop the Argentine attack. What a mistake. He should have played Van Dijk with De Ligt or De Vrij. A top manager would’ve known how to stop the Argentine attack with the defenders Van Gaal had. Argentina could have easily scored 3 goals. Netherlands were very lucky the game went to penalties.
4 Word Cup Penalties lose 3
4 Euro Penalties lose 3
Why bother, next time just give up and skip the penalty. Won’t win anyway.
Before the WC LVG should know it’s very likely to meet Argentina in quarter-final. The selection of players and tactics should be planned long way ahead for this match. Not very good in the first 75 min while in the last 15 min Oranje showed its true quality. The tactic of second goal was a surprise, but it’s not sufficient to bring Oranje to final 4.
In 2014 penalty kick vs Argentina, Ron Vlaar started for the penalty but missed. LVG did the same way again by starting with Van Dijk. And this failed again.
Hope to see more young talents to play in the coming Euro. Gakpo, Simons, Lang, Gravenberch, Summerville……
Keep on Oranje.