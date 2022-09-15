The KNVB has confirmed the new Netherlands kits which will be worn at the World Cup later this year.
The KNVB confirmed that the home kit will as always be orange, while the Netherlands will play in blue for the first World Cup since 2014.
The kits will be worn for the first time this month with the away kit featuring in the clash with Poland, while the new home kit will be in action for the match versus Belgium.
In a statement, Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk said on the kits, “Every time I put on the shirt, I see it as an opportunity to achieve great things. Not just for myself and for the team, but especially for my country. It remains special to be able to do that as a captain.”