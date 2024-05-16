According to The Daily Mail, a number of clubs are looking to sign Crysencio Summerville this summer.
Leeds United are battling for promotion to the Premier League through the playoffs but should they fail, a number of players will be sold to raise funds.
One of those players would be Crysencio Summerville, who has had an excellent campaign and was named the Championship player of the season.
According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Aston Villa have all watched Summerville ahead of a possible summer transfer.
The Dutchman has 19 goals and nine assists this season.