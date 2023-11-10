Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has not ruled out the possibility of bringing Yankuba Minteh back early from his loan at Feyenoord.
The winger has been impressive since joining Feyenoord on loan but Newcastle do have the option to bring Minteh back to the club in January.
According to The Chronicle, Eddie Howe said, “We are monitoring the players we have loaned out to see if they can add to our potential. If it is also good for the player’s career, then we will certainly look at what we can do.”
On Minteh, Howe added, “Even though he is unfortunately injured at the moment. He has returned for an injury check, because we need to check how he is doing. He certainly has talent, even if the Premier League is a very different league to any league in Europe. He has the profile we need.”
The 19-year-old has three goals in nine Eredivisie matches.