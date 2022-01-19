According to a report in England, Newcastle United are in talks with Bayer Leverkusen to sign left-back Mitchel Bakker.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Newcastle are looking to sign a number of players before the transfer window shuts with a new left-back on their list. Earlier in the window they were linked with Ajax’s Nicolas Tagliafico.
Now, the Daily Mail is reporting that Newcastle are in talks with Bayer Leverkusen to sign Mitchel Bakker, who only made the move to Germany in the summer from PSG for €7 million.
Newcastle are hoping that Leverkusen is open to making a quick profit on the Netherlands U21 international, who came through the Ajax academy. Bakker has made 15 appearances for Leverkusen this season, scoring once and adding three assists.