According to L’Equipe, Newcastle United are closing in on the signing of Bayer Leverkusen’s Dutch left-back Mitchel Bakker.
The Premier League side has been heavily linked with the Netherlands U21 international recently but it seemed that the move had broken down.
L’Equipe is now reporting that a deal is back on and Newcastle United is willing to offer Bayer Leverkusen €20 million for the former Ajax and PSG defender.
The 21-year-old’s representatives are reportedly in the UK in order to finalise the deal within the coming days.
Bakker only joined Bayer Leverkusen in the summer and has made 16 appearances for the club, providing one goal and four assists.