Vitesse Arnhem centre-back Danilho Doekhi is a wanted man with clubs in England and Scottish champions Rangers being linked with the defender.
The 22-year-old is having an excellent campaign for Vitesse Arnhem, who sit fourth in the Eredivisie and also reached the KNVB Cup final. Doekhi has made 33 appearances in the campaign, scoring once.
Doekhi is coming into the final year of his deal in Arnhem and recently spoke about his desire to make a transfer in order to aid his development.
According to De Gelderlander, Scottish champions Rangers are interested in signing for the former Excelsior and Ajax player. The Scottish side are hoping to sign Doekhi on a three-year deal, but they will face competition from Newcastle United and Fulham.