According to Eindhovens Dagblad, Newcastle United have made contact with PSV Eindhoven over left-back Chris Gloster.
The Premier League side have reportedly enquired about the American at PSV Eindhoven, but are yet to follow that up with an official offer.
Gloster has not made a first-team appearance for PSV and has been told he can leave the club this month if an interested club makes an offer.
The 20-year-old is currently in America preparing for an U23 tournament with the national side. He would require a work permit to complete any deal.