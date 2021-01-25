Eredivisie Predictions & ... Every week in the 2020/21 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...

ADO Den Haag sign Mokhtar ADO Den Haag has strengthened their options with the signing ...

Castaignos continues his caree... OFI Crete has confirmed the signing of Dutch striker Luc ...

Kieftenbeld swaps Birmingham C... Millwall FC have confirmed the signing of Dutch midfielder Maikel ...

Feyenoord send talented trio o... Feyenoord trio Naoufal Bannis, Bernardo Silva and Mikael Johnson will ...

Newcastle United enquire about... According to Eindhovens Dagblad, Newcastle United have made contact with ...

Eredivisie Round 18 Team of th... AZ Alkmaar dominates our Eredivisie round 18 team of the ...