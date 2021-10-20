According to De Telegraaf, Newcastle United is interesting in Ajax’s Marc Overmars as they seek a director of football.
The Premier League strugglers have recently been taken over and are now one of the richest football clubs in the world. The new owners are looking for a new head coach after sacking Steve Bruce and are also on the lookout for a director of football.
According to De Telegraaf, Newcastle are interested in Marc Overmars, who is the current technical director of Ajax. Overmars has been praised for his transfer policy at Ajax and has a contract in Amsterdam until 2024.
Overmars has previously been linked with his former clubs Arsenal and Barcelona, along with Manchester United. However, he has remained loyal to Ajax so far. It remains to be seen whether the chance to lead the Newcastle United revolution would appeal to the 48-year-old.
The article states that Overmars was not willing to comment on the links.