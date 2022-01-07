Newcastle United increase offe... According to the Athletic, Newcastle United has submitted an improved ...

Tannane departs Vitesse Oussama Tannane is now a free agent after Vitesse Arnhem ...

PSV considers move for Doekhi According to Voetbal International, PSV Eindhoven have inquired about the ...

Heerenveen sign Tahiri as Veer... Heerenveen has confirmed the signing of Anas Tahiri on a ...

Maldini praises Botman amid AC... The technical director of AC Milan, Paulo Maldini has praised ...

Ihattaren a possible signing f... According to Voetbal International, Mohamed Ihattaren could be a target ...

Locadia departs Brighton for B... Jurgen Locadia has departed Brighton and Hove Albion to sign ...