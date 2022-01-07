According to the Athletic, Newcastle United has submitted an improved offer for Lille’s Dutch centre-back Sven Botman.
The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with AC Milan and Newcastle United this month with the latter having an opening offer rejected by Lille.
According to The Athletic, Newcastle United have upped their offer as they look to tempt Lille into selling the Netherlands U21 international, who is keen on a move to the Premier League. However, Lille are determined to keep hold of the defender as they enter the knockout rounds of the Champions League.
Botman, however, has fuelled speculation by liking posts on Instagram linking him with a move to Newcastle. It remains to be seen whether he pushes Lille into accepting a bid from Newcastle.