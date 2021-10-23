According to The Mirror, Newcastle United have held talks with Marc Overmars over becoming their director of football.
Newcastle United’s new Saudi owners are on the lookout for a director of football to help take the club to the top of football and they have identified Overmars, who has been praised for his work as director of Ajax.
Overmars still has three years left on his contract with Ajax and has remained at the club despite links to his former clubs Arsenal and Barcelona. De Telegraaf reported last week that the Newcastle owners were looking to take the former winger to the Premier League.
The Mirror is now reporting that two intermediaries working on behalf of Newcastle United have contacted Overmars and that he is interested in the job. The article adds that sources in the Netherlands have stated that Overmars would look to take Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag with him.
Newcastle have reportedly told Overmars that they have two other candidates for the job, with one believed to be Luis Campos. If Newcastle decides Overmars is the man they would likely offer to pay Ajax compensation to smooth the transition.
Overmars has worked with Ajax for nine years and his recruitment has revitalized the club. He signed his new contract in 2019, but he may now be ready for a new challenge.