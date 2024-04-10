According to a report in England, Newcastle United have been watching PSV Eindhoven midfielder Joey Veerman.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Veerman is having a strong campaign for PSV Eindhoven, with the midfielder contributing six goals and 14 assists.
Veerman has been linked with clubs in Spain and Italy before but the British newspaper Inews is reporting that Newcastle United have also sent scouts to watch the Dutch international.
Veerman could be seen as a replacement for Bruno Guimaraes, who has a £100 million release clause in his contract. PSG have been linked with the Brazilian.
Veerman has a contract in Eindhoven until the summer of 2026.