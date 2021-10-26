According to reports in England, Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag is a target for Newcastle United, who are willing to offer the Dutchman a huge deal.
The Premier League side recently became one of the richest clubs in the world after being taken over by a Saudi consortium. They sacked Steve Bruce and are now looking for a replacement.
According to The Daily Mail, Newcastle United wants Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag and is willing to make him one of the highest-paid managers in the Premier League. Ten Hag could earn a yearly wage of £11 million at Newcastle.
The article states that Ten Hag has reservations about leaving Ajax for the new project at Newcastle. The club currently sits 19th in the Premier League and have not won a game all season.
Ajax director Marc Overmars has also been linked with a role in Newcastle while a number of coaches have also been mentioned. Roberto Martinez, Frank Lampard, Paulo Fonseca and Lucien Favre are just a few of the names that have also been linked.