Bart Nieuwkoop will leave Feyenoord at the end of the season to join Belgian side Union Sint-Gillis.
The right-back is out of contract at Feyenoord in the summer and no renewal was on the cards, leaving Nieuwkoop looking elsewhere.
The club have now confirmed that Nieuwkoop will join Belgian second division champions Union Sint-Gillis in the summer, signing a three-year deal.
Nieuwkoop has spent ten years with Feyenoord, with the 25-year-old making 81 appearances for the club. He also spent time on loan with Willem II.