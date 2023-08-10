Feyenoord has brought right-back Bart Nieuwkoop back to the club from Union Sint-Gillis on a four-year deal.
The 27-year-old came through the Feyenoord academy and he made 81 appearances for the club before making the move to Union Sint-Gillis.
Nieuwkoop has impressed in Belgium and after 92 games for Union Sint-Gillis, he has returned to De Kuip. Feyenoord has paid a small fee to bring him back on a contract until 2027.
Speaking to the Feyenoord website, Nieuwkoop said, “It feels good to have this shirt on again. The past two seasons in Belgium have been very valuable. I played a lot and grew as a footballer. But when the opportunity arose to return to the Netherlands and play football at Feyenoord again, I didn’t have to think long. I am really looking forward to seeing the supporters in De Kuip again and to contributing to Feyenoord’s sporting ambitions.”
Nieuwkoop will battle Marcus Pedersen for the starting right-back role in the Feyenoord team.