According to Voetbal International, there are several clubs interested in Feyenoord right-back Bart Nieuwkoop.
Nieuwkoop is coming into the final months of his deal with Feyenoord, but the club are set to activate a one-year renewal clause. That would ensure they receive a fee for the 24-year-old.
According to Voetbal International, Dinamo Moscow are very interested in signing the full-back, but there are also clubs from England, Germany, Turkey and France circling.
Nieuwkoop was loaned to Willem II last season but has been a regular for Feyenoord this season, making 12 appearances.