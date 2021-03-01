Nigeria are hoping to convince Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld to represent them despite his two caps for the Netherlands.
The attacker made his Netherlands debut against Germany in a Nations League game in 2018, and also featured in the friendly against Belgium. He has not been seen in Oranje since, though.
According to The Sun, Nigeria are hoping to take advantage of new FIFA rules, which makes it easier for a player to change nations. The new rule means a player is not committed unless they play three competitive games for a nation.
Danjuma has a Dutch mother and Nigerian father, but has previously pledged allegiance to Oranje. He even spoke in December about his hopes of getting a call-up from Frank de Boer.
He told AD, “Oranje is in my head, but I wonder whether it is appreciated what I show across the border. I have the qualities for Oranje, but of course, I am not the national coach. The European Championship, soon the World Cup, those are dreams. “
Danjuma has made 21 league appearances for Bournemouth this season, scoring seven times.
