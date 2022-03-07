Donny van de Beek played an hour as Everton was hammered 5-0 by Tottenham Hotspur on Monday evening.
Everton went into the clash only one game above the relegation zone and was desperate for some points. Van de Beek was in the starting eleven, while Anwar El Ghazi was on the bench. For Tottenham, Steven Bergwijn was on the bench.
Michael Keane’s own goal gave Tottenham the lead in the 14th minute before Heung-min Son quickly doubled the advantage with a low strike. Van de Beek and Everton could not get a grip on the game and it was 3-0 before the break as Harry Kane netted.
Ten minutes into the second half the score was already 5-0 as Sergio Reguilon and Kane added further goals.
Everton boss hauled Van de Beek off on the hour mark to cap a bad night for the Dutch international, while Bergwijn appeared for Tottenham with twenty minutes left.
There were no further goals and Everton remains in big trouble at the bottom, while Tottenham is 7th.