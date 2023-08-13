Niuwkoop sees red as Fortuna h... Bart Nieuwkoop was sent off on his return for Feyenoord ...

Excelsior win seven-goal thril... Excelsior struck a last-minute winner as they defeated NEC Nijmegen ...

Sparta Rotterdam ruin PEC Zwol... PEC Zwolle's return to the Eredivisie ended with a 2-1 ...

Ajax come from behind to defea... Maurice Steijn's official debut as Ajax's head coach ended in ...

Lang helps PSV to victory over... PSV Eindhoven began their Eredivisie campaign with a 2-0 victory ...

AZ looking to sign Manhoef According to De Telegraaf, AZ Alkmaar are in negotiations with ...

PSV battling AC Milan for Scho... According to Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV Eindhoven are moving to sign ...