According to Fabrizio Romano, Ajax has not made an approach to sign Christian Eriksen despite the midfielder being a free agent.
Eriksen has had his contract with Internazionale terminated on Friday due to the Serie A rules that forbid the midfielder from playing with a defibrillator.
A return to Amsterdam has been rumoured but according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Ajax have made no approach for the Danish international.
Eriksen’s agent Martin Schoots tells La Gazzetta dello Sport . “I can say that Christian will continue to play football. Two clubs called me a few weeks ago for him.”