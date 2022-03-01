No Ajax talks with Cruijff yet... Algemeen Dagblad is reporting that there has been no contact ...

Bayern Munich have their sight... According to reports in Germany, Bayern Munich are interested in ...

Utrecht prove too strong for H... Heerenveen's run of defeats stretched to seven games after they ...

Go Ahead Eagles stun Ajax to t... Go Ahead Eagles have thrown a spanner in the Eredivisie ...

PSV avoids point loss at Spart... PSV Eindhoven came from behind to defeat Sparta Rotterdam after ...

AZ surge continues with win ov... AZ Alkmaar's impressive form continued on Sunday as they defeated ...

Vitesse batter NEC in Gelderse... Vitesse Arnhem came from behind to defeat NEC Nijmegen 4-1 ...