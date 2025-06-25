The Netherlands missed out on a place in the U21 European Championship final after a 2-1 loss to England.
Michael Reiziger was without the suspended Devyne Rensch, Kenneth Taylor and Ruben van Bommel for the clash against England. Antoni Milambo, Ernest Poku and Kasanwirjo came into the eleven.
England were the better team in the first half with Robin Roefs forced into two big saves to deny them the lead. The Netherlands played on the counter and did cause some issues for the English defence but they didn’t manage a single shot on goal.
In the second half, Wouter Goes replaced the struggling Kasanwirjo and the Netherlands looked more threatening with Lucas Valente creating danger. However, it was England who led on the hour as Harvey Elliot hammered the ball past Roefs.
Reiziger brought on Noah Ohio during a drinks break and the striker made an instant impact. Ian Maarten played him through on the left and he struck first time into the net after noticing the England goalkeeper was off his line.
The game was then open but it was Elliot who scored the winner for England as he was allowed to race through the midfield before slotting into the bottom corner.
The Netherlands could not find a late equaliser and they now exit the tournament.