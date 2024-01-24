The rearranged Eredivisie tie between Almere City and Fortuna Sittard finished goalless on Wednesday evening.
The game was due to be played on Saturday but as a section of the field was frozen it had to be postponed, much to the anger of Fortuna Sittard.
Both sides traded chances in an even first half but after the break, Inigo Cordoba headed the ball against the crossbar for Fortuna.
That proved to be the biggest chance of the second half and both teams settled for a point in the end. Both sides are equal on points with Fortuna in 12th and Almere City in 13th.