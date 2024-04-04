RKC Waalwijk secured another point towards safety as they drew 0-0 with Almere City.
RKC went into the game one point above the drop zone and they came closest to opening the scoring with Yassin Oukili hitting the post.
In the second half, Almere City improved and 12 minutes from time, they also hit the post with Thomas Robinet’s header deflecting off a defender before striking the woodwork.
Michiel Kramer appeared from the bench for RKC but he could not find a late winner for the hosts.
Almere City are safe in 12th spot, while RKC are now two points ahead of Excelsior who are 16th.