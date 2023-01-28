NEC Nijmegen and Sparta Rotterdam played out an entertaining 1-1 draw on Saturday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Both sides traded chances early in the game with NEC goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen stopping a Tobias Lauritsen header before Adil Auassar hit the crossbar at the other end.
The hosts then got a grip on the match but chances for Landry Nany Dimata and Mikkel Duelund did not result in a goal. Early in the second half, Dirk Proper also went close but he was denied by Nick Olij.
In the 58th minute, the deadlock was broken by Sparta Rotterdam as Vito van Crooij crossed for Arno Verschueren to head past Cillessen.
Substitute Pedro Marques equalised for NEC with ten minutes remaining as he got the ball on the edge of the box before firing it into the bottom corner.
In stoppage time, NEC almost won it but a header from Ibrahim Cissoko flew just wide of the post.
The draw means Sparta is sixth while NEC are in 9th.