It appears that 10 out of the 11 spots in the Netherlands line-up against Senegal are certain.
De Telegraaf is certain on Sunday that Heerenveen stopper Andries Noppert will be Netherlands first-choice goalkeeper in the World Cup.
It is a startling choice with the 28-year-old yet to make his Oranje debut, but he has clearly impressed Louis van Gaal an his coaching staff in the past week. Noppert was with Go Ahead Eagles last season but has been outstanding since a move to Heerenveen in the summer.
During his press conference on Sunday, van Gaal refused to reveal just who would be in goal yet, “I know, you don’t yet. No, I’m not going to tell you. I never reveal the line-up. I’m reasonably convinced of my choice. It would be bad if it were otherwise.”
Van Gaal would, however, reveal that Cody Gakpo would start in the number ten position, “Gakpo is more creative, (Davy) Klaassen more of a team player. If Memphis (Depay) does not participate, we have one less creative player. Then it is quite logical that Gakpo will play and Klaassen will not, because Janssen is not a really creative player. Then I have explained enough, I think.”
This means that 10/11 of the Netherlands line-up seems certain with only the second midfielder alongside Frenkie de Jong to be decided. It could be Teun Koopmeiners, Steven Berghuis or Marten de Roon.
Possible Netherlands line-up: Noppert, Dumfries, Blind, Van Dijk, Timber, Ake, De Jong, Koopmeiners, Gakpo, Bergwijn, Janssen