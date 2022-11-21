Netherlands goalkeeper Andries Noppert was delighted after making his international debut in the 2-0 win over Senegal.
The Heerenveen stopper was chosen ahead of Justin Bijlow and Remko Pasveer for the clash with Senegal, which surprised many as Noppert was yet to make his international debut.
Noppert put in an outstanding performance and kept a clean sheet in the 2-0 victory. After the game, Noppert told NOS, “It’s special. You dream this, I never thought it was possible. As a little boy everyone dreams of it, later you don’t assume it. If anyone can do this, it’s me.”
The 28-year-old said on the lack of goalkeepers in the Netherlands breaking through, “In the Netherlands we all complain that we don’t have good keepers, but I think we are responsible for that. We don’t give young keepers a chance.
“I’m just very lucky and try to fill it in as best I can.”
Louis van Gaal confirmed after the victory that Noppert would remain on as number one.