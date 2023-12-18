Ajax will face FK Bodø/Glimt in the interim round of the Conference League.
Ajax managed to remain in Europe last week when they defeated AEK Athens to finish third in their Europa League group and that meant a place in the Conference League.
Ajax have been drawn against the Norwegian side FK Bodø/Glimt, who finished behind Club Brugge in their group but they did see off Besiktas and Lugano.
The Norwegian side has faced Dutch opponents recently, with PSV taking them on in the Europa League group stage last season. The year before, Bodø/Glimt knocked AZ Alkmaar out of the same competition.
The ties will be played in the 15th and 22nd of February.