OGC Nice have confirmed the signing of PSV Eindhoven midfielder Pablo Rosario.

The Ligue 1 side have already signed Justin Kluivert and Calvin Stengs this summer and they have now added their third Netherlands international.

OGC Nice pays PSV Eindhoven €6 million to sign Rosario, though this fee can rise through bonuses. The 24-year-old will compete with fellow new signing Mario Lemina for a midfield spot.

Rosario joined PSV from Almere City from 2016 and he made 138 appearances for the Eindhoven side. He currently has one cap for the Netherlands.




