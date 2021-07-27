OGC Nice have confirmed the signing of PSV Eindhoven midfielder Pablo Rosario.
The Ligue 1 side have already signed Justin Kluivert and Calvin Stengs this summer and they have now added their third Netherlands international.
OGC Nice pays PSV Eindhoven €6 million to sign Rosario, though this fee can rise through bonuses. The 24-year-old will compete with fellow new signing Mario Lemina for a midfield spot.
Rosario joined PSV from Almere City from 2016 and he made 138 appearances for the Eindhoven side. He currently has one cap for the Netherlands.