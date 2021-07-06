According to Nice-Matin, OGC Nice are interested in signing AZ Alkmaar winger Calvin Stengs.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The side that finished ninth in Ligue 1 last season are looking for new attackers this summer and Stengs is reportedly at the top of their wish-list.
Nice-Matin is reporting that OGC Nice are hoping to do a deal with AZ Alkmaar for €10 million. Whether that is enough to tempt AZ to sell the key forward is doubtful.
Stengs has admitted that he is open to leaving AZ Alkmaar this summer in order to help with his development. The 22-year-old has made 113 appearances for AZ, scoring 24 goals and giving 24 assists.