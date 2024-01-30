Hull City has confirmed the signing of Noah Ohio on loan from Standard Liege on loan.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The 21-year-old was not guaranteed any playing time in Belgium, and he has been linked with a departure for weeks. Ohio now has his move, with Hull City confirming his arrival on loan.
There is no mention of an option to make the deal permanent in the summer, but Ohio gets a chance to impress for the number eight of the English Championship.
It is a return to England for the striker, who spent time in both the Manchester United and Manchester City academy. He was loaned to Vitesse and Austria Wien before Ohio joined Standard in 2022.
In 45 appearances for Standard, Ohio has six goals and five assists. His form for Netherlands U21s recently has been excellent with three goals in four games.