Netherlands U21s booked their second win of the Euro qualifiers as they came away from North Macedonia with a 2-0 victory.
After the 3-0 win over Moldova last week, Michael Reiziger made three changes with Youri Baas, Ki-Jana Hoever and Million Manhoef coming into the eleven.
The Netherlands had the best of the first half but they were sloppy in the attack. That led to Reiziger making a change at the break as Emmanuel Emegha was replaced by Noah Ohio.
Calvin Raatsie had to make a good save to deny the hosts before Ohio slid Jong Oranje into the lead after a cross from Kenneth Taylor. Shortly afterward, Ohio earned a penalty and Taylor scored from the spot to seal the win.
The Netherlands moves onto six points in the group and they will now prepare for next month’s matches against Georgia and Gibraltar.