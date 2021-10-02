Jonathan Okita inspired NEC Nijmegen to a 3-1 victory over Fortuna Sittard on Sunday evening.
Mats Seuntjens missed a good chance for the hosts early on before NEC Nijmegen had the lead in the 21st minute. Okita latched onto a pass from Bart van Rooij before firing into the net.
Five minutes later, Okita turned provider to set up winger Elayis Tavzan, who raced in on goal before slotting the ball past Yanick van Osch for NEC’s second.
Seuntjens pulled one back for Fortuna Sittard in the 34th minute with a penalty after Ivan Marquez handled the ball in the box.
Seven minutes into the second half, NEC restored their two-goal lead with Okita crossing for Jordy Bruijn to head past van Osch.
Fortuna Sittard had no answer to the third goal and NEC comfortably saw out the match to take the three points. NEC are now 9th while Fortuna Sittard is 17th.