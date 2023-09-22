Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper Nick Olij has earned his first call-up to the Netherlands provisional squad while Jeremie Frimpong has also been listed.

On the 13th of October, the Netherlands hosts France before heading to Greece three days later in two crucial Euro 2024 qualifiers.

On Friday, Ronald Koeman named his provisional squad with Nick Olij included, while Frimpong is there after being left out last time.

There is no spot for the unfit Memphis Depay but Brian Brobbey and Steven Bergwijn of Ajax are included.

The full provisional squad can be seen below.




