Sparta Rotterdam Nick Olij is delighted after receiving his first call-up to the Dutch national team.
Olij has been in excellent form for Sparta this season and he joins up with the Dutch national team for the upcoming games with France and Greece.
Speaking to Ons Oranje, Olij described the moment he found out about his call-up, “We were preparing for the match against PSV and there were a few guys standing on the sidelines with their thumbs up, so that’s actually how I found out.
“Since I was a child, I always watched the Dutch national team. As a fan of your country, you watch the matches that are broadcast, and now you are there yourself.”
Olij has had to wait for his call-up but the 28-year-old doesn’t mind, “You always have to keep dreaming and this is proof that you can experience something so beautiful later in life. The reason I am here of course has to do with the performances I have delivered on the field, so I just want to show myself For me it is a great honor to be able to play for your country. I don’t think there is a greater honour.”