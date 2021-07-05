According to Voetbal International, Marco Bizot could be about to leave AZ Alkmaar for Greek side Olympiakos.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 30-year-old goalkeeper has a contract with AZ Alkmaar for another year and is open to leaving the club this summer.
According to VI, Olympiakos are currently in negotiations with AZ Alkmaar over a transfer fee for the stopper, who was part of the Netherlands squad for the European Championships.
Bizot came through the Ajax academy and had spells with Cambuur, Groningen, and Genk before joining AZ Alkmaar in 2017.