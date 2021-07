Olympiakos hoping to sign Bizo... According to Voetbal International, Marco Bizot could be about to ...

Anderlecht hoping to sign Kerk... According to De Telegraaf, Anderlecht have set their sights on ...

Overmars: Tadic not for sale Ajax director Marc Overmars has dismissed any chance of Dusan ...

Schmidt expects Malen and Dumf... PSV Eindhoven head coach Roger Schmidt does not expect to ...

Van Hooijdonk joins Bologna Serie A side Bologna have confirmed the signing of Dutch ...

Strootman joins Cagliari on lo... Cagliari have confirmed the signing of Kevin Strootman on loan ...

Groningen sign Ngonge from RKC... Groningen have confirmed the signing of RKC Waalwijk star Cyril ...