Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana has stated he has not yet made his choice on which club he will join but admitted that Barcelona is his first choice.
The Cameroon international’s contract is up next summer and he will not be signing a new deal in Amsterdam.
In an interview with Diario Sport, Onana said on leaving Ajax, “If you open a door, you will close it again one day. It is time to open a new door. We have achieved everything possible here and we have made history. It ends here and it is time to walk a new path.”
The 25-year-old has not yet made a decision despite heavy links with Inter, We have several options, but we haven’t decided yet. We wait and see which project appeals to us the most. It is important to assess the sporting aspect. I want to play for the prizes.
“So much is said, Arsenal is mentioned, just like Barca of course. At the moment nothing has been decided yet.”
The links with a move back to Barcelona flatter Onana, “Barcelona is still the best in the world. I’m still in touch with Barca and have a good relationship with them. It’s my home, I grew up there.”
Asked if Barcelona is his first choice, Onana said, “Of course. If it can be Barça, it will be Barça. What tomorrow brings, only God knows.”