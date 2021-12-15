According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana is signing for Inter Milan.
Onana is out of contract with Ajax next summer and is not going to sign a new deal with the Amsterdam club, meaning he will be available on a free in the summer.
The Cameroonian told Diario Sport that he had not yet made a final decision amid interest from Internazionale, Barcelona, and Arsenal.
However, Romano is certain that Onana will be joining Inter as he wrote on Twitter, “Onana respects Barça but he’s planning to sign with Inter as soon as it’s regularly allowed. Here we go confirmed.”