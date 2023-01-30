Fenerbahce has completed the signing of Dutch left-back Jayden Oosterwolde from Parma.
The 21-year-old swapped FC Twente for Serie B side Parma last January, firstly on loan and then permanently. He has made 24 appearances for the Italian side, scoring once.
Oosterwolde has now earned a move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce, who have paid around €6 million to sign the full-back.
Oosterwolde has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Fenerbahce, who announced the transfer on Monday.