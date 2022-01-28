FC Twente left-back Jayden Oosterwolde is in Italy to complete a loan move to Serie B side Jayden Oosterwolde.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 20-year-old made a big impression in the Eredivisie last season but has been in and out of the FC Twente XI so far this campaign.
Twente head coach Ron Jans has confirmed to ESPN that Oosterwolde is now set to depart, “At the moment Gijs Smal is in the position, but I would have loved to have kept Jayden.”
Oosterwolde is currently in Italy to complete his loan move to Parma with an obligation to make it a permanent deal set to be included. Parma has been struggling this season and they currently sit 13th in the table.