Lois Openda scored the only goal as Vitesse Arnhem ended their year with a 1-0 victory over PEC Zwolle.
Vitesse went into the game as big favourites against a side sitting rock bottom of the Eredivisie, but PEC Zwolle held their own in the first half. Just before the break, PEC Zwolle thought they had the lead when Mustafa Saymak netted, but the goal was ruled out by VAR.
A minute into the second half, Vitesse had the lead with Openda capitalising on some poor defending by the visitors to net his 10th of the season.
Openda almost netted a second shortly after the goal but was denied by Kostas Lamprou. The hosts then saw out the rest of the game largely untroubled to take the victory.
Vitesse climbs to fourth in the table, while PEC Zwolle’s hopes of remaining in the Eredivisie takes another dent.