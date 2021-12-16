For all your Oranje Leeuwinnen focus in this week’s games, we will break down where and when you can catch the team in action throughout this weekend.
Vrouwen Eredivisie
The Vrouwen Eredivisie enters its final week before the winter break this week, with the battle to become Winter Champion in full swing.
We start our week with Heerenveen taking a trip to 6th placed Zwolle on Friday night. Although there are no current Oranje caps in either side, the game offers to be a tight one, given the fact, there are only four points between them. 8th placed Heerenveen will be keen to improve on their scoring, currently sitting with a minus 10 goal difference.
On Sunday, we see bottom club Excelsior take on reigning champions FC Twente. With Fenna Kalma running away with the Golden Boot (17 goals in 11 games), both herself and Renate Jansen will be looking to add to their tally in this clash. Twente will be looking for the win, as the 3rd placed team would go top if results go their way.
A mid-table tussle also takes place on Sunday, with 4th and 5th placed PSV and Den Haag going to battle in Eindhoven. Oranje captain Van Veendaal will be keen to keep a clean sheet in this tie, as Den Haag would go level on points with PSV in 4th with a win. Jaimy Ravensbergen will be keen to impress any potential selectors in the tie after already notching up 5 goals in her 12 games this season.
We end the weekend with a table-topping clash between 1st placed Ajax and 2nd placed Feyenoord. With plenty of Oranje representation on both sides, this one really will be a great spectacle to see unfold. A win for either team would see them crowned Winter Champion, with Twente fans holding out hope for a draw, which would see their side snatch the accolade at the last.
FA Barclays Women’s Super League
Moving away from Vrouwen Eredivisie, there’s an abundance of Oranje talent on offer on British soil this coming weekend. With Arsenal taking on Brighton in Sunday’s 18:45 kick-off, we can expect to see Vivianne Miedema build on her seven goals this season and WSL record of 67 goals in 76 games. Brighton is on a losing streak of two games at the time of writing, one that defender Danique Kerkdijk will be keen to rectify against table-topping Arsenal. This game is available live on Sky Sports Football (UK) or NBC Sports App (USA) at 18:45 Sunday evening.
Sticking with the WSL, we could well see Aneik Nouwen take to the pitch for Chelsea against West Ham, a game that can be seen on BBC 2 or the BBC Sport website (both UK only) from 12:15. Having made 3 appearances this season, Nouwen will be keen to make her way off the bench and challenge for a first XI spot. The final Oranje star we could see in action in the WSL this weekend is Leicester City’s Esmee de Graff when her side takes on Birmingham City in a real relegation six-pointer.
Any other Business
Finally, we take our focus to Germany and Spain, with France currently in their winter break. Forwards Shanice Van de Sanden and Joëlle Smits’ Wolfsburg will travel to Turbine Potsdam in an attempt to further solidify their grasp on the Frauen-Bundesliga. Jill Baijings’ SGS Essen side will travel to FC Koln, looking at leapfrogging their hosts with a victory and Lineth Beerensteyn will take on Werder Bremen with her Bayern Munich side, looking to close the gap on leaders Wolfsburg. Finally, we will see defender Merel Van Dongen and Atlético Madrid take on Real Betis on Sunday.