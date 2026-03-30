AZ Alkmaar Ayoub Oufkir scored and gave an assist as Netherlands U21’s defeated Belgium 2-1 in a friendly.
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After another damaging Euro qualifying campaign defeat in Norway, Michael Reiziger made a number of changes for the friendly with Belgium. AZ Alkmaar winger Ayoub Oufkir and midfielder Tristan Gooijer were handed their first appearances, while Tygo Land, Thom van Bergen and Jaden Slory all started.
Haen headed Netherlands in front from an Oufkir corner in the tenth minute. The winger then scored a lovely solo goal to make it 2-0 by half time.
In the second half, Ernest Poku came off the bench and he missed a good chance to add a third before Norman Bassette pulled one back for Belgium.
The visitors finished the game strongly but they failed to find an equaliser.
Netherlands next competitive game is in September at home to Norway.