According to the Daily Record, Marc Overmars is one of three favourite candidates to be the director of football with Manchester United.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
According to reports in Spain and rumours in the Netherlands, Marc Overmars is set to leave his role as director of football affairs with Ajax in the summer.
The Daily Record is reporting that Overmars is now a top candidate to be the director of football with Manchester United. However, the Premier League giants have a five-man shortlist and Overmars faces competition from Luis Campos and Paul Mitchell.
Campos recently left Lille while Mitchell has worked at RB Leipzig, Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and Milton Keynes Dons. Mitchell is currently with AS Monaco.
Overmars is also being linked with a role at Barcelona, where there is currently presidential elections going on.