Ajax director of football affairs Marc Overmars has admitted that the club doesn’t have the funds available to make big transfers this summer but he is a fan of AZ Alkmaar left-back Owen Wijndal.
Speaking with De Telegraaf, Overmars said on Wijndal, “I cannot deny that this would be a very good player for us.
“A young boy, Dutchman and starting international. I think I can do business in Alkmaar. But whether I do that is another matter.”
Ajax have been hit financially by the corona crisis and Overmars admits he needs to sell some players this summer, “We have mainly lost money financially. Equity is plunging and we are obliged to sell.
“If we have to recoup fifty million euros, I don’t even rule out a big sale. But know that corona has turned the football economy upside down. Our buyers are deep in the red. Transfer amounts of 40 million euros or more are no longer noticeable. There is still capital in England and transfers of up to ten, twelve million will still take place. But I don’t expect the very big ones. “
Overmars is aiming to keep most of the squad together this summer, “We are already very satisfied if we can keep the team together and maybe make a move next year when the market gets going again. I would like to provide a fresh, new dynamic. But I do not see us as quickly putting a a sum of money on the table, for which we got Haller. We look for it more in the category “With him we can get through another year” and I don’t even rule out renting. “