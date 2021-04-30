Ajax director Marc Overmars is happy that Erik ten Hag has signed a new deal with the club despite interest from other clubs.
Ten Hag extended his contract with Ajax by a year, meaning he is now tied down to the Amsterdam club until the summer of 2023.
In the past week, the 51-year-old had been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and a number of clubs from Germany, but he stays with Ajax.
Speaking to the Ajax website, Overmars said, “There have certainly been a few clubs very serious. But for Erik, the people he works with are very important, as is the fact that there are still plenty of opportunities and there is enough flexibility. Otherwise you shouldn’t start something. And when you see that together, you just have to keep going. Erik plays a major role in this.”
Overmars is very happy with the job that Ten Hag is doing, “If you look at what we have achieved, it has been very good. We had a special year in the Champions League two years ago, this year we will take the double again. We are also having a very good year now. Although the shine fades a bit because there is no audience. I also think that Erik is getting better as a coach.”
Overmars has also been linked with other clubs, but he is set to also sign a new deal, “In the coming weeks I will also have the necessary conversations with the club, but it is not all that exciting for me. So I expect it will all work out again. “