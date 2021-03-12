Ajax director Marc Overmars is very upset that Brian Brobbey is leaving the club to join RB Leipzig.
On Friday, RB Leipzig confirmed the signing of Brobbey, who will join the club on a four-year deal in the summer when his deal with Ajax expires.
There appeared to be hope over the past week that Ajax could convince Brobbey to sign a new deal and Marc Overmars even flew to Monaco to have talks with Mino Raiola. However, he was not succesful.
Reacting to De Telegraaf, Overmaars said, “I am devastated.
“Because we had a really good sporting plan with him, as we did earlier with Ryan Gravenberch.”