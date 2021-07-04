Ajax director Marc Overmars has dismissed any chance of Dusan Tadic leaving the club to join AC Milan.
Reports in Italy this weekend are claiming that AC Milan wants to sign Tadic, with the Serbian international open to joining the Serie A giants.
However, this has now been dismissed by Marc Overmars, with the Ajax director ruling out a departure for the club captain.
Speaking to VI, Overmars said, “There is no chance that they will now remove our captain.
“Our captain will not leave this year. He is so important to the club, in many facets. He is the cement between the bricks. So it is a clear no from our side, he is not for sale.”
Tadic has a contract with Ajax until 2026, with the forward set to remain on as a coach after he has retired from playing.