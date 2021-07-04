Overmars: Tadic not for sale Ajax director Marc Overmars has dismissed any chance of Dusan ...

Schmidt expects Malen and Dumf... PSV Eindhoven head coach Roger Schmidt does not expect to ...

Van Hooijdonk joins Bologna Serie A side Bologna have confirmed the signing of Dutch ...

Strootman joins Cagliari on lo... Cagliari have confirmed the signing of Kevin Strootman on loan ...

Groningen sign Ngonge from RKC... Groningen have confirmed the signing of RKC Waalwijk star Cyril ...

Twente signs Cerny on a perman... FC Twente have confirmed the signing of Utrecht winger Vaclav ...

Piroe completes move away from... Swansea City have confirmed the signing of PSV Eindhoven striker ...