Marc Overmars is not planning on leaving Ajax anytime soon with the former winger rejecting six offers.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Speaking with Ajax Life magazine, the Ajax director of football affairs revealed that he has rejected six offers to leave the club, “Look, at a certain point it becomes simple: either I continue and stop here at Ajax or we go abroad again as a family. I’ve let that train run six times now. Then it won’t come again soon, I think. I think that’s fine too.”
Overmars has been constantly linked with a role with his former clubs Arsenal and Barcelona. Asked whether he had a preference for either, “They’re both interesting. I think my family chooses Spain. That was nice to live in. I’ll stick to Barcelona myself.”
Overmars is in his ninth season with Ajax.