Marc Overmars is not planning on leaving Ajax anytime soon with the former winger rejecting six offers.

Speaking with Ajax Life magazine, the Ajax director of football affairs revealed that he has rejected six offers to leave the club, “Look, at a certain point it becomes simple: either I continue and stop here at Ajax or we go abroad again as a family. I’ve let that train run six times now. Then it won’t come again soon, I think. I think that’s fine too.”

Overmars has been constantly linked with a role with his former clubs Arsenal and Barcelona. Asked whether he had a preference for either, “They’re both interesting. I think my family chooses Spain. That was nice to live in. I’ll stick to Barcelona myself.”

Overmars is in his ninth season with Ajax.




