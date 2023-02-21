Liverpool’s chances of lifting the Champions League trophy again have taken a big blow after they were defeated 5-2 by Real Madrid at Anfield.
Following the 2-0 win over Newcastle United at the weekend, Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo retained their place in the starting eleven.
Liverpool got off to a dream start with Darwin Nunez making it 1-0 in the fourth minute. Mohamed Salah then capitalised on a huge error by Thibaut Courtois ten minutes later to make it 2-0.
However, it then started to fall apart for Liverpool as Vinicius Junior pulled one back with a wonderful strike. The Brazilian then leveled the score after a mistake by Allison.
Two minutes into the second half, Edgar Militao put Real Madrid in front before Karim Benzema got himself on the scoresheet as Van Dijk and his fellow defenders failed to keep the Spanish giants out.
Gakpo was then substituted before Benzema added a fifth in the 67th minute with a very calm finish.
A nightmare result for Liverpool, who will need to turn the tie in the Bernabeu in two weeks time.